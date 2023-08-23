HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Doctors tell us it’s important to get quality sleep every night, and a new study from MattressNextDay has ranked the states with the best sleep hygiene.

The study analyzed health data concerning the appropriate amount of exercise, sleep and mental health and collected search data across 30 terms related to sleep hygiene to identify which states are the most attentive to their bedtime routines. California was ranked at the top of the list, as well as the most searches related to sleep hygiene. At the bottom of the list is West Virginia, which also had the worst ranked searches per 10,000 residents and the highest percentage of residents told they could have depression.

Not far from the bottom of the list, Kentucky was ranked in 49th place overall, as well as 50th in residents doing the correct amount of exercise, 48th in the number of adults sleeping less than 7 hours and 46th for residents who do no physical exercise. Elsewhere in the Tri-State, Indiana was ranked 41st overall, and had the 10th highest percentage of adults told they could have depression. Illinois scored much more favorably, ranking 14th place overall with the 5th highest number of searches per month for sleep hygiene terms.

The following data was provided by MattressNextDay:

Rank State Searches per month for sleep hygiene terms Searches per month per 10,000 residents Adults who sleep less than 7 hours States that do the right amount of exercise % of residents told they could have depression Adults who do no physical exercise Index score 1 California 1 1 19 27 3 8 47.24 2 Florida 3 14 29 4 2 14 40.91 3 Colorado 22 36 1 3 25 1 36.56 4 Washington 13 10 9 7 39 3 36.16 5 Texas 2 7 31 17 16 34 35.90 6 Maryland 15 3 34 21 6 17 34.87 7 New York 4 5 28 19 8 37 34.77 8 Minnesota 19 22 2 10 27 9 34.64 9 Hawaii 38 4 50 14 1 6 33.45 10 Connecticut 26 13 24 6 15 20 32.96 11 Georgia 6 2 45 20 13 26 32.66 12 Vermont 49 29 5 1 48 4 32.55 13 Arizona 14 15 27 11 10 19 32.40 14 Illinois 5 11 17 23 7 42 31.78 15 Virginia 11 8 35 26 20 13 31.41 16 Utah 31 19 16 13 43 2 30.61 17 New Jersey 10 9 25 34 11 27 30.44 18 New Hampshire 40 25 11 5 38 7 29.65 19 Wisconsin 21 38 10 15 26 11 29.48 20 North Carolina 9 16 20 33 30 18 28.97 21 Massachusetts 16 24 18 28 17 15 28.90 22 Montana 45 46 7 2 35 16 28.53 23 New Mexico 36 33 13 8 23 22 28.04 24 Oregon 28 41 6 12 46 5 27.99 25 Alaska 48 40 22 9 21 10 27.89 26 Nebraska 37 27 4 36 12 29 27.68 27 Nevada 27 6 42 42 9 28 26.97 28 South Dakota 46 48 3 29 5 24 26.63 29 Rhode Island 42 12 26 18 37 30 26.50 30 Delaware 44 17 32 22 4 41 26.38 31 Pennsylvania 7 18 43 31 18 31 25.13 32 Michigan 12 21 38 24 33 23 24.94 33 South Carolina 23 23 36 25 22 33 23.96 34 Idaho 39 47 8 32 34 12 23.92 35 Wyoming 50 49 21 16 29 21 23.17 36 Iowa 32 43 15 41 14 32 22.85 37 Kansas 33 32 23 38 28 25 22.62 38 North Dakota 47 42 12 40 19 36 21.60 39 Ohio 8 20 44 37 31 38 21.18 40 Maine 43 35 14 39 40 40 18.89 41 Indiana 18 31 39 35 41 39 17.91 42 Tennessee 17 30 37 30 47 44 17.00 43 Missouri 20 34 30 46 36 35 16.84 44 Louisiana 25 28 46 43 44 45 13.16 45 Oklahoma 30 39 33 49 42 43 11.79 46 Mississippi 34 37 40 48 24 49 11.29 47 Alabama 24 26 47 45 32 50 9.91 48 Arkansas 35 45 41 44 45 48 9.81 49 Kentucky 29 44 48 50 49 46 2.96 50 West Virginia 41 50 49 47 50 47 2.37

Eyewitness News. Everywhere you are.