HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Doctors tell us it’s important to get quality sleep every night, and a new study from MattressNextDay has ranked the states with the best sleep hygiene.
The study analyzed health data concerning the appropriate amount of exercise, sleep and mental health and collected search data across 30 terms related to sleep hygiene to identify which states are the most attentive to their bedtime routines. California was ranked at the top of the list, as well as the most searches related to sleep hygiene. At the bottom of the list is West Virginia, which also had the worst ranked searches per 10,000 residents and the highest percentage of residents told they could have depression.
Not far from the bottom of the list, Kentucky was ranked in 49th place overall, as well as 50th in residents doing the correct amount of exercise, 48th in the number of adults sleeping less than 7 hours and 46th for residents who do no physical exercise. Elsewhere in the Tri-State, Indiana was ranked 41st overall, and had the 10th highest percentage of adults told they could have depression. Illinois scored much more favorably, ranking 14th place overall with the 5th highest number of searches per month for sleep hygiene terms.
The following data was provided by MattressNextDay:
|Rank
|State
|Searches per month for sleep hygiene terms
|Searches per month per 10,000 residents
|Adults who sleep less than 7 hours
|States that do the right amount of exercise
|% of residents told they could have depression
|Adults who do no physical exercise
|Index score
|1
|California
|1
|1
|19
|27
|3
|8
|47.24
|2
|Florida
|3
|14
|29
|4
|2
|14
|40.91
|3
|Colorado
|22
|36
|1
|3
|25
|1
|36.56
|4
|Washington
|13
|10
|9
|7
|39
|3
|36.16
|5
|Texas
|2
|7
|31
|17
|16
|34
|35.90
|6
|Maryland
|15
|3
|34
|21
|6
|17
|34.87
|7
|New York
|4
|5
|28
|19
|8
|37
|34.77
|8
|Minnesota
|19
|22
|2
|10
|27
|9
|34.64
|9
|Hawaii
|38
|4
|50
|14
|1
|6
|33.45
|10
|Connecticut
|26
|13
|24
|6
|15
|20
|32.96
|11
|Georgia
|6
|2
|45
|20
|13
|26
|32.66
|12
|Vermont
|49
|29
|5
|1
|48
|4
|32.55
|13
|Arizona
|14
|15
|27
|11
|10
|19
|32.40
|14
|Illinois
|5
|11
|17
|23
|7
|42
|31.78
|15
|Virginia
|11
|8
|35
|26
|20
|13
|31.41
|16
|Utah
|31
|19
|16
|13
|43
|2
|30.61
|17
|New Jersey
|10
|9
|25
|34
|11
|27
|30.44
|18
|New Hampshire
|40
|25
|11
|5
|38
|7
|29.65
|19
|Wisconsin
|21
|38
|10
|15
|26
|11
|29.48
|20
|North Carolina
|9
|16
|20
|33
|30
|18
|28.97
|21
|Massachusetts
|16
|24
|18
|28
|17
|15
|28.90
|22
|Montana
|45
|46
|7
|2
|35
|16
|28.53
|23
|New Mexico
|36
|33
|13
|8
|23
|22
|28.04
|24
|Oregon
|28
|41
|6
|12
|46
|5
|27.99
|25
|Alaska
|48
|40
|22
|9
|21
|10
|27.89
|26
|Nebraska
|37
|27
|4
|36
|12
|29
|27.68
|27
|Nevada
|27
|6
|42
|42
|9
|28
|26.97
|28
|South Dakota
|46
|48
|3
|29
|5
|24
|26.63
|29
|Rhode Island
|42
|12
|26
|18
|37
|30
|26.50
|30
|Delaware
|44
|17
|32
|22
|4
|41
|26.38
|31
|Pennsylvania
|7
|18
|43
|31
|18
|31
|25.13
|32
|Michigan
|12
|21
|38
|24
|33
|23
|24.94
|33
|South Carolina
|23
|23
|36
|25
|22
|33
|23.96
|34
|Idaho
|39
|47
|8
|32
|34
|12
|23.92
|35
|Wyoming
|50
|49
|21
|16
|29
|21
|23.17
|36
|Iowa
|32
|43
|15
|41
|14
|32
|22.85
|37
|Kansas
|33
|32
|23
|38
|28
|25
|22.62
|38
|North Dakota
|47
|42
|12
|40
|19
|36
|21.60
|39
|Ohio
|8
|20
|44
|37
|31
|38
|21.18
|40
|Maine
|43
|35
|14
|39
|40
|40
|18.89
|41
|Indiana
|18
|31
|39
|35
|41
|39
|17.91
|42
|Tennessee
|17
|30
|37
|30
|47
|44
|17.00
|43
|Missouri
|20
|34
|30
|46
|36
|35
|16.84
|44
|Louisiana
|25
|28
|46
|43
|44
|45
|13.16
|45
|Oklahoma
|30
|39
|33
|49
|42
|43
|11.79
|46
|Mississippi
|34
|37
|40
|48
|24
|49
|11.29
|47
|Alabama
|24
|26
|47
|45
|32
|50
|9.91
|48
|Arkansas
|35
|45
|41
|44
|45
|48
|9.81
|49
|Kentucky
|29
|44
|48
|50
|49
|46
|2.96
|50
|West Virginia
|41
|50
|49
|47
|50
|47
|2.37
