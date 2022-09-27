(WEHT) – According to research from the World health Organization, 22% of the global population uses tobacco. Tobacco use is one of the leasing causes of preventable deaths in the world. As well as this, it increases the risk of various health issues, as many tobacco products contain cancer-causing chemicals.

Researchers at NiceRx have analyzed which states have the highest smoking rates in the U.S. According to their findings, West Virginia has the highest smoking rate, with a total of 23.8%. On the other end of the list, Utah has shown to have the lowest rate of tobacco use at 7.9%.

As for the Tri-State, data shows that Kentucky and Indiana land in the top 10 of the country, with Kentucky holding the second highest smoking rate at 23.6%. Indiana follows just a bit behind, sitting at 19.2%, placing it at 10th in the country. Illinois holds the lowest rate of the Tri-State at 14.5%, placing it 37th nationally.

For more information, and to read the full results, click here.