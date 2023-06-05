HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – WalletHub released the results of their study comparing the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 28 key indicators to determine economic performance and strength.

According to their results, Washington was ranked as the best state economy overall, as well as the second best in economic activity and innovation potential categories. At the bottom of the list is West Virginia, which also had the least startup activity, lowest median household income and the fewest independent inventor patents per 1,000 working population.

In the Tri-State, Kentucky was not far from the bottom of the list, at 45th place. Despite this low ranking, Kentucky also had the fifth highest number of exports according to the same study. Elsewhere in the Tri-State, Illinois was ranked in 32nd place and Indiana was at the 27 spot on the list. Illinois had the fifth highest median annual household income, and the fourth highest averaged educational attainment of recent immigrants.

For more information, including the rankings of each state, visit WalletHub’s website.