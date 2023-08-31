HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Have you ever been kept up by someone snoring all night? A new study from MattressNextDay uses data to estimate the total number of snorers in each state.

The study uses Statista and Google Search data to analyze the number of people searching “snoring” and “how to stop snoring” to identify the states where individuals are struggling with snoring at night. The study also examined data to determine the percentage of the population to rank each of the states.

Mississippi was at the top of the list, with an estimated 16.8% of adults who snore, or roughly 492,328 people sleeping loudly each night. If you want to have a quieter night, you would have to travel to Alaska, where the study estimates only 10.9% of the population snores.

In the Tri-State, Kentucky was in ranked 6th in the entire nation, with an estimated 15.7% of the adult population snoring, which by the study’s estimates is around 709,330 adults, much higher than Mississippi’s snoring population. Indiana reportedly has 986,766 snoring adults, but these Hoosier snoozers only make up 14.4% of the population, putting it in 18th place. Illinois has an estimated 1,709,430 snoring adults at night, which is over half of the population of Chicago, but only 13.7% of the entire state, putting the Land of Lincoln in 29th place.

Here are the rankings for each state provided by MattressNextDay:

Rank State Number of adults who snore and their partner snores (Statista) Estimated Number of Snorers by State 1 Mississippi 16.8% 492328.7 2 Louisiana 16.4% 746755.0 3 Arkansas 15.9% 487041.2 4 West Virginia 15.9% 280601.0 5 South Carolina 15.7% 843404.3 6 Kentucky 15.7% 709330.9 7 Georgia 15.5% 1710847.1 8 Tennessee 15.5% 1105820.7 9 Alabama 15.4% 785206.9 10 Oklahoma 15.3% 619401.4 11 North Carolina 15.1% 1635641.2 12 Missouri 15.0% 927913.7 13 Florida 14.9% 3376575.0 14 New Mexico 14.8% 312281.6 15 Texas 14.7% 4483541.2 16 Kansas 14.6% 428711.2 17 Nevada 14.5% 465325.6 18 Indiana 14.4% 986766.0 19 California 14.3% 5564944.1 20 Ohio 14.3% 1679931.7 21 Michigan 14.2% 1424362.5 22 Arizona 14.2% 1058399.4 23 Wisconsin 14.2% 838506.7 24 Nebraska 14.1% 278093.2 25 Colorado 14.0% 821597.7 26 Iowa 14.0% 448468.3 27 New York 13.9% 2710056.6 28 Oregon 13.8% 582908.3 29 Illinois 13.7% 1709430.5 30 Virginia 13.7% 1193252.6 31 South Dakota 13.7% 126517.3 32 Pennsylvania 13.6% 1758746.2 33 Washington 13.6% 1064992.5 34 Maryland 13.5% 830885.9 35 North Dakota 13.5% 105379.4 36 New Jersey 13.4% 1240228.6 37 Minnesota 13.4% 766868.2 38 Connecticut 13.3% 482664.3 39 Idaho 13.2% 260535.3 40 Massachusetts 13.0% 906653.5 41 Utah 13.0% 444923.3 42 Rhode Island 12.9% 140672.3 43 Montana 12.8% 145856.9 44 Delaware 12.7% 131062.1 45 Wyoming 12.6% 73493.2 46 Maine 12.5% 174180.3 47 New Hampshire 12.2% 171160.8 48 Vermont 12.1% 78305.9 49 Hawaii 11.9% 170555.3 50 Alaska 10.9% 79895.3

For more information on how you can stop snoring, visit MattressNextDay’s website.