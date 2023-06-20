HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Summer officially begins June 21, which means outdoor fun in the sun. But a report from the website QuoteWizard provides a reminder of the importance of skin cancer prevention.

Their study ranked each state by the number of new skin cancer cases per 100,000 people over a four year period from 2015 to 2019. According to their data, cooler states like Utah and Vermont had skin cancer rates nearly three times higher than warmer states like Texas and New Mexico.

In the Tri-State, Kentucky was the tenth highest on the list, with 28 skin cancer cases per 100,000 residents. Indiana and Illinois were both closer to the bottom of the list with 22 skin cancer cases per 100,000 people. Despite this, the website reports Indiana had 942 melanoma related deaths, and Illinois had 1,448. Kentucky reported 706 melanoma related deaths during the same sample period.

For more information, read the full report online here.