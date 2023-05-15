HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – If your credit score is lower than you expect, one study suggests that it might not be your fault.

Consumer protection attorneys FCRA by Fair Credit analyzed data from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Experian from September 2021 to September 2022. According to their data, two-thirds of the nearly 200,000 complaints filed to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau were related to reports containing information belonging to someone else.

According to their study, 18 U.S. states have credit scores below the national average of 714. And among those 18 states, West Virginia, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Indiana filed the least number of complaints to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. FCRA says these five states have the biggest potential to improve their credit scores and catch up with the U.S. average.

Click the image for a more detailed map.

According to FCRA, Kentucky only has 73 complaints filed for ever 100,000 residents, with the state’s average stagnating at 702 over the past two years. Elsewhere in the Tri-State, Indiana only sees 102 complaints filed per 100,000 residents. Indiana has an average credit score just 2 points below the national average.