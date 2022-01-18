Study: Kentucky residents spend nearly $3,500 a year on groceries

(FILTERBUY) – A new study from Filterbuy analyzed which states spend the most on groceries when compared to annual income.

According to the study, Hawaii residents spend the most and Minnesota spends the least when compared to annual income. In the Tri-State, Kentucky was ranked third in the nation, spending roughly $3,500 a year on groceries, more than 9% of their annual income. Indiana was ranked 22nd spending about $300 less than Kentuckians, and in Illinois residents also spend about $3,200 on groceries.

For more information, and to read the results, click here.