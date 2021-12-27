Study: Kentucky roads ranked 4th best roads in nation

(CONSUMERAFFAIRS.COM) – A new study from ConsumerAffairs has ranked road conditions in each state by analyzing government reports and email surveys.

According to the study, Rhode Island has the worst roads in the nation due to a low highway maintenance budget. The study has also said that Kansas has the best road conditions, followed by Alabama, North Dakota and Kentucky.

Also in the Tri-State, Illinois ranks 13th place for worst road conditions and Indiana ranks 19th place for best roads in the United States. to read the full results, click here.