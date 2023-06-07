HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Ahead of Father’s Day on June 18, a new study from betting.us explored the most heard dad joke or phrase in each state.

According to the study, on a scale of one to five in terms of dad joke usage, Pennsylvania comes in with a 4.9. Researchers say Mississippians are the least accepting of dad jokes, with a rating of just 2.2 out of five. As for the Tri-State, the study says Kentucky ranks the lowest at 3.29, while Indiana scores at 4.44 and Illinois ranks the highest at 4.71.

Researchers say that Kentucky’s most heard Dad-ism is, “I’m not sleeping, I’m just resting my eyes.” Indiana’s Dad-ism is, “We’re not lost, we’re taking the scenic route.” Illinois’s Dad-ism is, “Money doesn’t grow on trees.”

The study says “Hi Hungry, I’m Dad” is the most popular in nine states, total, more than any other dad-ism. “I’m not sleeping, I’m just resting my eyes” is the next most common dad saying, being the most prevalent in eight states total. “Back in my day” is the third-most common dad-ism, and it’s used more often than any other in seven states.

The full study can be found here.