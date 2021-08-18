Study: Most parents believe teachers and staff should be vaccinated

(WEHT) – Concerns over the upcoming school year at an all time high as the Delta variant spreads.

A new study by Healthline found that 80 percent of parents believe teachers and school employees should be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the school year starts. 60 percent of those parents say they feel very strongly about the issue.

The study also found that 75 percent of parents said they are likely to have their child vaccinated if the CDC were to approve the vaccine for kids under the age of 12 and that 73 percent of parents are at least somewhat concerned about in-person learning.