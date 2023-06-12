HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Who doesn’t love fun? According to a recent study from WalletHub, the answer might be residents in Mississippi.

Their study measured 50 states across 26 key indicators of a “jolly good time” that wouldn’t break the bank. These indicators range from movie costs to accessibility of national parks and nightlife options per capita.

California was at the top of the list overall, with the highest number of restaurants, performing-arts theaters, movie theaters and fitness centers per capita. At the bottom of their list was Mississippi, which also had lowest personal expenditures on recreation services per capita.

Illinois was ranked fifth place overall, and had the fifth most restaurants per capita and fourth most performing-arts theaters per capita. Despite these high rankings, WalletHub’s data says Illinois has the worst access to national parks.

Indiana was ranked 39th place on the study, with the third worst access to national parks. Kentucky was in the bottom 10 of WalletHub’s list, ranking at 42nd place.

For more details, including a break down on their methodology, visit WalletHub’s website.