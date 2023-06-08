HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – With Father’s Day right around the corner, grilling and BBQ is likely to be on the minds of several people across the United States. But where are people most obsessed with finding the closest BBQ stops near where they live?

A report from the website Bid-On-Equipment has named the top 50 cities in the United States for BBQ lovers based on Google search data for terms including “bbq near me,” “bbq recipes” and “best barbecue near me”. According to their data, Atlanta takes the number one spot for most BBQ obsessed city in the nation, beating Kansas City, Missouri in second place.

Unfortunately for Tri-State BBQ lovers, Owensboro, Kentucky was not named on the report.