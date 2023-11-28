HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The holiday season is finally here. For some, that means staying at home on cold winter days and getting cozy in front of the television to watch their favorite Christmas films.

A new study on Preply.com has analyzed google search trends for over 100 holiday films to find out which films are the most popular. According to their data, the most popular holiday movie in the Untied States is Home Alone, followed by (in order) The Grinch (2018), Elf, Edward Scissorhands and Happiest Season.

Home Alone takes place in a suburb of Chicago, so it might not be a surprise that the highest searched holiday film in Illinois was the 1990 classic starring Macaulay Culkin. What might be surprising for Hoosiers is that the most popular Christmas film in Indiana is Elf rather than A Christmas Story. Elf is also the most popular film in Kentucky.

You can read more about the study, and view a breakdown of every state’s favorite Christmas movie online here.