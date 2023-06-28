HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Research done by SafeHome.org has revealed an increase in gun sales.

Researchers say gun sales stayed strong in 2022, with 17.4 million guns sold legally in the U.S. The study notes sales were down 12 percent from the year prior, but still up 21 percent over 10 years. Researchers say it’s also an increase of 29 percent from 2019, pre-pandemic, and represents one new firearm for every 14.8 adults, based on the U.S. population of 258 million adults 18 and up. Researchers with SafeHome.org say the source data they used comes from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System and included data from 2010-2023.

SafeHome.org also found the following:

An estimated 1.4 million guns were sold monthly between January and May 2023, totaling around seven million.

Alaska, Montana and Wyoming had the highest estimated gun sales per capita in 2022.

Gun sales rose year-over-year in only three places: Iowa and Washington, D.C. at both 25 percent, and Oregon at 19 percent.

So far in 2023, Texas and Florida lead the nation in total estimated gun sales, making up about 14 percent of all guns sold nationwide.

The largest decline in sales happened in South Dakota at -20 percent, Rhode Island at -24 percent and New Jersey at -25 percent.

As for where the Tri-State stands in this study, SafeHome.org says Kentucky had the highest gun sale rates, with 2022 sales sitting at 303,776 and guns sold per 10,000 residents aged 21+ sitting at 462. Following Kentucky was Indiana with 2022 sales at 543,006 and guns sold per 10,000 residents aged 21+ being 554. Illinois came in last with 2022 sales at 481,787 and guns sold per 10,000 residents aged 21+ being 259.

SafeHome.org says it will continue to analyze sales into 2024 as election years historically trigger a spike. The full study can be found here.