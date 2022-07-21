TRI-STATE (WEHT) – A new study from WalletHub reveals Kentucky and Indiana may have a hard time keeping good help. Both states are ranked top 15 in job resignations with Kentucky at number eleven and Indiana at number fourteen.

WalletHub considered the rate at which people quit their jobs in the 50 states and District of Columbia (D.C.) last month and in the last 12 months to make their rankings.

The study found Alaska, Montana and Wyoming as the top three states with the most job resignations. Those three states are followed by Florida, Georgia, Vermont, Idaho, Mississippi, Arizona and Tennessee to finish the top 10.

The states that have the least job resignations are D.C., Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Washington, Maine, Maryland, Rhode Island and Minnesota. The study can be viewed on WalletHub.