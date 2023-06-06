HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A recent study from personal finance website WalletHub has ranked the best states for racial equality in education.

The study ranked the 50 states across six metrics and compares the difference between white and black Americans in areas such as high school and college degrees, test scores and graduation rates. Metrics included the share of adults with at least a high school degree, standardized-test scores and average ACT score.

According to the results of their study, New Mexico scored the highest overall in racial equality in education. In addition to this, New Mexico had the third lowest gap in its share of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree, the fourth lowest gap in standardized-test scores, the fifth lowest average ACT score gap and tied for first place for the lowest gap in its share of adults with at least a high school degree.

The same study ranked Wisconsin as the worst state for racial equality. Wisconsin had the fifth highest gap in its share of adults with at least a high school degree and the highest gap in both standardized-test scores and the public high school graduation rate according to the site’s data.

In the Tri-State, Kentucky was in the top ten best states for racial equality at 7th place. Illinois was also ranked in 7th place, except it was placed in the top ten worst states for racial equality. Indiana was ranked close to the middle of the list as the 20th best state for racial equality in education.

For more information, including a breakdown of how each state scored, read the results on WalletHub’s website.