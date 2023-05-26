HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Ahead of International Burger Day on May 28, Gambling.com released its findings on the healthiest cheeseburgers in the U.S.

Officials say the research team at Gambling.com decided to investigate which US fast-food chain’s cheeseburger is the best for people’s hearts and bodies.

A news release says the research team took the standard cheeseburger option from each outlet where data was available, and analyzed each burger for sugar, fat, salt and calorie content per ounce. They found lower amounts of these four nutritional values are a good thing – so the lower the quantity, the higher the healthiness score is out of 10.

Their findings were:

The Whataburger With Cheese is the nation’s healthiest fast-food chain cheeseburger, according to a study conducted by Gambling.com – earning a Healthy Rating of 8.4 out of 10.

In-N-Out Burger’s Cheeseburger is the runner up (8.2), while The Checkerburger With Cheese from Checker’s/Rally’s is #3 (6.3).

McDonald’s and their Cheeseburger are joint #7, alongside Hardee’s/Carl’s Jr. ‘s Small Cheeseburger.

Burger King has the US’s most unhealthy cheeseburger, with a Healthy Rating of only 2 out of 10 – according to this new report.

The full rankings are below.