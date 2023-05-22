HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – May is Military Appreciation Month, and the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2023’s best and worst state’s for military retirees.

The study compares the fifty states and the District of Columbia across 28 key metrics of retirement friendliness toward veterans. Some of the metrics include veterans per capita, VA health facilities per number of veterans and job opportunities available for veterans.

According to their data, Florida was the best state for military retirees, with metrics related to economic environment and quality of life ranking within the top ten for the nation. The study found that Oregon was the worst state for military retirees, with metrics related to quality of life also scoring the worst in the entire nation.

In the Tri-State, Kentucky was ranked as the 28th best state for military retirees, and the fifth highest number of job opportunities available for veterans. Illinois was ranked 31st in the U.S. for veterans, despite having the second lowest percentage of veteran-owned businesses. Indiana was 34th overall in the country, and 4th place for housing affordability.

For more information, including a list of how each state ranked, you can read more on WalletHub’s website.