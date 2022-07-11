(WEHT) – A study from Forbes Advisor suggests that some dog owners may be willing to take a pay cut to spend more time with their four-legged friends.

According to the study, 23% of dog owners said they would be willing to take a 10% pay cut if they could work remotely with their dog. The survey looked at responses from 2,000 employed American adults.

The survey also found that 37% of respondents would give up benefits such as gym reimbursement, free lunches and tuition reimbursement to work remotely with their dogs. 42% of workers who didn’t have dogs said they would like to have dogs in their office environment.

