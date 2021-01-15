Study: The most Googled “should I…” questions of 2020

Google answers those tough questions for us, right? The team at All Home Connections looked at each state’s search volume from thirteen of the most Googled “Should I…” questions to discover which ones are at the forefront of Americans’ minds.

Folks in seven states wanted to know if they should adopt a dog, while people in five states wondered if it was time to say “Bye, Facebook.” The most popular question nationwide and in Indiana was “should I quarantine?”

“Should I quit my job?” was the most Googled question in Illinois, and people in Kentucky wanted to know if they should have a baby.

The top thirteen “should I…” questions Googled in 2020 were:

Should I quarantine? Should I refinance? Should I get a dog? Should I delete Facebook? Should I buy a house now? Should I dye my hair? Should I get tested for COVID? Should I shave my head? Should I quit my job? Should I have a baby? Should I pop a blister? Should I move houses? Should I get back with my ex?

