Study: Traffic fatalities increase 13% in the United States

(WEHT) – QuoteWizard released the results of a study analyzing the number of traffic fatalities in each state across the country. According to their analysis, traffic fatalities have gone up 13% in the first half of 2021.

According to the data, Mississippi had the largest increase in traffic fatalities, with a 56% increase. Maine had the largest decrease in fatalities over the same time period, with a 22% decrease in fatalities. In the Tri-State, 101 more people died in fatal accidents in Illinois during the first half of 2021, Kentucky had 43 more traffic fatalities then last year and Indiana had 34 more fatalities.

