Sunshine Mills issues voluntary recall of dog food products

(WEHT) – Sunshine Mills, Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall of certain products due to potentially elevated levels of aflatoxin.

Aflatoxin is a naturally occuring by-product from the growth of aspergillus flavus and can be harmful to pets if consumed in significant quantities. No illnesss have been reported in association with the products in the recall.

The recalled products include:

Triumph Wild Spirit Craft Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe in 3.5-pound packages (Lot: TD2 11/Feb/2021; Best if used By 11 Feb 2022)

Triumph Wild Spirit Craft Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe in 30-pound packages (Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021; Best if used by 11 Feb 2022)

Evolve Classic Super Premium Food For Dogs Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe in 15-pound packages (Lot: TA1 11/Feb/2021, TA2, 11/Feb/2021; Best if used By 11 Feb 2022)

Wild Harvest Premium Dog Food Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe in 14-pound packages (Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021; Best if used By 11 Feb 2022)

Nurture Farms Natural Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe in 15-pound packages (Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021; Best if used By 11 Feb 2022)

Evolve Classic Super Premium Food For Dogs Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe in 30-pound packages (Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021; Best if used By 11 Feb 2022)

Heart To Tail Pure Being Natural Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe in 5-pound packages (Lot: TD2 11/Feb/2021; Best if used By 11 Feb 2022)

Elm Pet Foods Naturals Chicken & Rice Recipe Dog Food in 40-pound packages (Lot: TA1 11/Feb/2021; Best if used By 11 Feb 2022)

The affected products were distributed in retail stores nationally. Retailers who received the recalled lots have been contacted and asked to pull these lots from their inventory and shelves.

Pets that have consumed any of the above recalled products and exhibit symptoms of illness including sluggishness or lethargy combined with a reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes or gums, or diarrhea should be seen by a veterinarian.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products should discontinue use of the product and may return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information on the recall, click here.