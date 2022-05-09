WALLETHUB (WEHT) – WalletHub recently put out a survey that looked at people’s understanding of their financial health. WalletHub has also launched WalletScore, a free feature that diagnoses people’s overall financial health based on their credit, spending, emergency preparedness and retirement funds.

WalletHub said it discovered the following through this survey:

Young people want more in-depth financial advice. Young people are nearly 3 times more likely than those over 59 to say a complete look at their financial health would be very helpful.

A credit score is one piece of the puzzle. 55% of people think a credit score alone is not sufficient for managing their finances.

There is demand for a free WalletScore. 52% of people would like to get their WalletScore for free.

Emergency preparedness is lacking. 30% of people say they are not prepared for a financial emergency.

Retirement plans are in trouble. 53% of people say they are not on track for retirement.

A complete financial picture is much needed. 40% of people think a complete look at their financial health would be very helpful.



The complete survey results can be found here. Consumers can sign up to get their free WalletScore by visiting this website.