Survey states that 81% of Americans are concerned about their online privacy

NATIONAL (WEHT) – Data Privacy Day is coming up on January 28, and Go.Verizon.com made a survey to acknowledge it.

According to Go.Verizon.com, the survey drew results from a pool of 1,000 Americans. They say the survey revealed that 81% of people are more concerned about their privacy this year compared to 2021. 53% of the 1,000 respondents said that they create unique passwords for each of their social media accounts. 69% have deleted or thought of deleting a social media account because of recent social media data breaches. Go.Verizon.com also states that 66% of Americans stay up to date on security breaches.

An interesting concept that was brought up was fake accounts versus real ones. A “Finsta” and a “FikFok” are accounts that a little over half of their respondents said they had. According to Go.Verizon.com, people with “finstas” and “FikFoks” saved those accounts for silly moments, while regular accounts were used for showing off the good in their lives. It was an extra privacy measure for the respondents, they say. Overall, the survey showed that Americans valued their privacy.