HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The website BonusFinder.com conducted a survey of 6,000 individuals in the U.S. asking if they ever cheated at a bachelor or bachelorette party, in order to determine the “bachelor and bachelorette party cheating hotspots in the U.S.”

According to their data 32.9% of all respondents admitted to cheating at a bachelor party, and 42% admitted to cheating at a bachelorette party. However, Illinois was one of the states that scored above this total, with 36% of Illinois respondents admitting to cheating at a bachelor party, and 43.9% admitting to cheating at a bachelorette party.

Elsewhere in the Tri-State, 46.9% of Kentucky residents surveyed 46.9% admitting to cheating at a bachelorette party, but only 27.2% said they cheated at a bachelor party. In Indiana, 45.9% of those who attended bachelorette parties admitted to being unfaithful, and 27% of bachelor party goes admitted to cheating.

The survey also included a breakdown on the most popular cheating activities. According to the site’s data, the most common act of cheating was receiving a lap dance.

For more information, including a breakdown of each state, read more on BonusFinder’s website.