HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – For some, the Winter holiday season means the chance to reconnect with family members and spend quality time together.

The website Mixbook surveyed Americans in each state to find out how often they keep in touch with family and what they do when they get together. According to the survey, the average American ranks their family’s happiness as 7.3 out of 10, and 74% described their family as “happier than most”.

Mixbook says Tennessee has the happiest families in the country, with nearly 2 in 5 residents saying they contact their family daily. Oregon was at the bottom of the list, with 1 in 10 residents saying they fight with family members monthly.

Not far from the top of the list was Kentucky, which tied for fourth place with California. Elsewhere in the Tri-State, Illinois was ranked 18th place for happiest families and Indiana was 25th.

As for what families do when they get together, Mixbook says the most popular activities named were dining in, watching television or shopping. For more information on the survey, visit Mixbook’s website.