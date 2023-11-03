HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Geography may not be everyone’s favorite subject, but how well do Americans really know about locations around the globe?

To playfully answer this question, the website OnlineCasinos.com surveyed 3,000 Americans and asked 10 elementary-level test questions tailored for 5 to 11-year-olds. Questions on the survey included answering which city the Eiffel Tower could be found in and identifying the world’s largest continent. Respondents were also asked to rate their geography skills out of 10, with a majority answering 8/10.

According to the survey, Minnesota residents were the best at answering geography questions, with an average of score of 88.6%. Rhode Island residents scored the lowest, with an average of 71.7%.

In the Tri-State, Kentucky was named the 8th worst at geography on the survey, with an average of 79%. Indiana scored higher at 81.2%, and there was no data available for Illinois residents.

The survey also tracked the questions with the highest and worst success rates among all respondents. 98.87% of all respondents were able to answer which two countries share a land border with the United States, making it the most correctly answered question. The hardest question for respondents to answer was naming the capital of Canada, with only 48.67% of those surveyed being able to answer correctly.

For more information, including a breakdown of the survey's methodology, visit their website. Eyewitness News has also created a simple geography survey that you can take for fun in the window below:

Eyewitness News. Everywhere you are.