Taco Bell employee in LA shot dead by customer trying to pay with counterfeit money: police

(KTLA) – A Taco Bell employee was shot and killed late Saturday night after someone opened fire in the drive-thru lane of a restaurant in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The incident unfolded around 11 p.m. when a male suspect drove up to the drive-thru window at the Taco Bell in the neighborhood of Green Meadows and attempted to purchase food with counterfeit money, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

An employee working the drive-thru window reportedly argued with the suspect and refused to accept the fake money, police said.

That’s when the suspect opened fire at the drive-thru, shooting the employee in the torso, according to the LAPD. The victim, described as a 41-year-old Hispanic man, died at the scene, officials said.

He was later identified as Alejandro Garcia, the Los Angeles Times reported. His son, 19, who was also working at the same Taco Bell restaurant, was present during the shooting, according to the outlet.

Police are searching for at least one suspect who reportedly fled in a black sedan after the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.