Target recalls decorative mailbox due to laceration hazard

NATIONAL (WEHT) – A “Letters to Santa” decorative mailbox has been recalled due to the mail slot on the mailbox. The slot can be sharp, posing a laceration hazard.

Target has received nine reports of sharp mail slot openings and seven incidents of lacerations with three requiring medical attention. About 174,300 of these mailboxes are out in the world. The proper name for this product is the Bullseye’s Playground Metal Mailbox.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mailbox and return it to any Target Store for a full refund in the form of a Target gift card. Consumers can also contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the mailbox for a full refund in the form of a Target gift card. To see the full recall notice, please go here.