CHICAGO — A group of undocumented individuals from Texas arrived at Union Station Wednesday night, according to Gov. Greg Abbott. The governor, citing the Biden administration and Chicago’s sanctuary city status, said that the city will now be a drop-off location.

In April, Gov. Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses to transport undocumented individuals from Texas to Washington D.C. Earlier in August, he directed that New York City be added as a second drop-off location.

According to the governor’s office, thousands of undocumented individuals have been transported to D.C. and New York City, providing “much-needed relief to Texas’ overwhelmed border communities.”

Abbott cited Chicago’s “Welcoming City Ordinance” as a reason why he selected it as the state’s third drop-off location.

Abbott’s full statement is below.

“President Biden’s inaction at our southern border continues putting the lives of Texans—and Americans—at risk and is overwhelming our communities,” said Governor Abbott. “To continue providing much-needed relief to our small, overrun border towns, Chicago will join fellow sanctuary cities Washington, D.C. and New York City as an additional drop-off location. Mayor Lightfoot loves to tout the responsibility of her city to welcome all regardless of legal status, and I look forward to seeing this responsibility in action as these migrants receive resources from a sanctuary city with the capacity to serve them.”

