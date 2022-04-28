TOP Agency, an analytics agency tracking U.S. consumer spending, analyzed spending habits of 12 million Americans to see how states bounced back from COVID-related dips in dine out spending.

In the Tri-State, Indiana had an 11.5 percent increase in restaurant visits from 2021 to 2022. Kentucky had a 5.8 percent increase and Illinois had a 4.0 percent increase. When looking at the top five casual dining restaurants in each state, both Indiana and Kentucky preferred Texas Roadhouse and Illinois preferred Chili’s Grill & Bar.

