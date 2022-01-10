The federal vaccine mandate has officially gone into effect

NATIONAL (WEHT) – A federal vaccine mandate goes into effect January 10 for all businesses with 100 employees or more.

Under the rule, those who choose not to be vaccinated must get weekly testing done. The Supreme Court heard debates and challenges to the rule on January 7, but have not chosen to block or pause it. It would be mandatory for health care workers at certain facilities, and those who don’t comply will be faced with penalties from the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA). Nearly two-thirds of the eligible US population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the CDC. However, sharply increasing case loads are still overwhelming hospitals.

National Guard medical teams are now deployed in 10 states to help in hospitals and medical facilities. In New York state, 40 hospitals have had to stop nonessential surgeries due to low bed capacity.