The most popular patriotic films to watch on the 4th of July in each state

There’s a movie to go with every holiday, and the 4th of July is no different. So, with July 4 arguably being the most patriotic day on the American calendar, Comparitech thought they would find out which of the top American-based movies are most popular in each state.

Indiana – “Blown Away”

Kentucky – “Gone With the Wind”

Illinois – “Mr Deed Goes to Town”

Some states are more avid patriotic movie fans than others, appearing as the top state with the highest number of searches for more than one movie. The highest was Idaho, which came out on top for nine of the movies in total. DC, Alaska, and Utah also appeared on top numerous times.