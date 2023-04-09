(NEXSTAR) — It’s easy to admire the beauty of nature when you’re visiting a park, whether it’s one of the hundreds of national parks in the U.S. to the countless state and local parks near you. Sometimes the beauty is so stunning, you may feel inclined to snap a photo or two to remember it.

That’s especially true for some parks, a new Yelp analysis found. After identifying parks listed on its website for both the U.S. and Canada, Yelp ranked the top 25 based on how frequently users submitted photos for each.

Surprisingly, only six are national parks (and half of those are in Utah).

With more than 11,000 photos on Yelp’s site, topping out the list was New York City’s Central Park. Spanning more than 843 acres, Central Park serves over 42 million visitors every year and offers more than just green space. Visitors can also explore the Belvedere Castle, recreate a scene from “Home Alone” at Gapstow Bridge, and even stop by the Central Park Zoo.

Some of the most frequently photographed places at Central Park include Bethesda Terrace, the New York City Marathon finish line, and horse-drawn carriages moving through the park.

Second on Yelp’s list was on the opposite side of the country: San Diego’s Balboa Park. A 1,200-acre space, Balboa Park offers multiple trails, attractions, and even museums.

The top 10 most photographed parks, according to Yelp

Central Park during autumn in New york City. (Getty)

Balboa Park in San Diego, California. (Getty)

FILE – In this Jan. 10, 2019 photo, people visit Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California’s Mojave Desert. The California Fish & Game Commission is holding a hearing on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, to consider whether to list the western Joshua Tree as a threatened species. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong,File)

This August 2022 photo provided by the National Park Service shows a double rainbow from the ranger station porch at Indian Garden, which is now called Havasupai Gardens, in Grand Canyon National Park. The Indian Garden name assigned to a popular Grand Canyon campground has been changed out of respect for a Native American tribe that was displaced by the national park. The Havasupai Tribe and Grand Canyon National Park announced Monday, Nov. 21, that Indian Garden will be renamed Havasupai Gardens. (National Park Service via AP)

Officials at Yosemite National Park said the couple’s car was struck during a rockslide, sending it into an embankment. (NPS Photo)

Spring at the High Line in New York City (Getty)

View from Angels Landing, Zion National Park, Utah (Getty)

View of the inside crater of Diamond Head State Monument from the lookout point in Honolulu,Hawaii. (Getty)

The beautiful rock cave at the sea in La Jolla California. The beautiful rock cave at the sea from the inside of the cave at mid day. (Getty)

Wildflowers blooming next to the Pacific Ocean in the spring of 2017 in Torrey Pines in California. (Getty)

The third-most photographed park, and most photographed national park, on the list is California’s Joshua Tree National Park. Other national parks on Yelp’s list are the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Zion, Arches, and Bryce Canyon.

California had the most parks on the list at eight, followed by New York at four and Utah at three. Four Canadian parks were also featured.

Here are the 25 most photographed parks in the U.S. and Canada, according to Yelp:

Central Park Conservancy, New York City Balboa Park, San Diego Joshua Tree National Park, California Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona Yosemite National Park, California The High Line, New York City Zion National Park, Utah Diamond Head State Monument, Honolulu La Jolla Cave, California Torrey Pines State Reserve, California Muir Woods National Monument, California Arches National Park, Utah Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, British Columbia Valley of Fire State Park, Nevada Mission Peak Regional Preserve, California International Rose Test Garden, Oregon Point Lobos State Natural Reserve, California Millennium Park, Chicago Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, Honolulu Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah Bryant Park, New York City Stanley Park, British Columbia Niagra Falls State Park, New York Toronto Island, Ontario Martin Goodman Trail, Ontario

Want to visit any of these sites?

With the exception of the national parks, all of which have entrance fees, and some of the state parks, most are free to visit. The National Park Service is offering five free admission days at all of its parks this year. While one has already passed (January 16, Martin Luther King Day), four remain — including April 22, the first day of National Park Week.