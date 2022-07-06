TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The average national gas price soared to more than $5 per gallon in early June before finally beginning to taper off as the Fourth of July approached. As of Wednesday, the national average was $4.78, according to AAA.

Indiana saw the largest monthly drop in price, down 34 cents per gallon, followed by Wisconsin (-32 cents) and Ohio (-29 cents), Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, tweeted Wednesday. Other states with large price drops included:

Michigan -28c/gal

Deleware -26c/gal

Florida -25c/gal

South Carolina -25c/gal

Kentucky -24c/gal

Texas -23c/gal

New Jersey -22c/gal

Maryland -21c/gal

Alabama -20c/gal

Illinois -19c/gal

AAA attributes the decline to less demand at the pump, noting demand could soon go back up as the United States enters the peak of its summer driving season.

“Domestic gasoline demand dipped recently, which took some of the pressure off of pump prices. About 80% of stations are now selling regular for under $5 a gallon,” Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said. “But July is typically the heaviest month for demand as more Americans hit the road, so this trend of easing prices could be short-lived.”

Those planning to hit the road soon will find the cheapest gas in the following states: