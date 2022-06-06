EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The summer might be hot, but gas prices are getting hotter. With the national average rapidly approaching $5 a gallon, these ten tips from AAA might be able to help you stay cool at the pump.

Overfilling your gas tank can cause spills, wasting your hard earned money. Never fill the gas tank past the first “click” of the fuel nozzle.

Pay in cash when possible. Some gas stations will charge you an extra fee for using a credit card.

Not everyone can pay with cash, and that’s when a gas station credit card comes in handy. Using a gas station card has the opportunity to save you money every time you fill up.

Avoid gas stations near major highways. They often charge more for gas because land is generally more valuable in these locations, increasing overhead costs.

Slow down! Although vehicle reach their optimal fuel economy at different speeds, gas mileage usually decreases rapidly over 60 mph.

Acceleration and deceleration are both easy ways to waste fuel. Driving at a constant speed can help you squeeze more miles out of your vehicle.

Avoid driving along rough roads whenever possible. Dirt and gravel can cost you up to 30% of your gas mileage.

Using the air conditioner on its maximum level can reduce your mpg by 5% to 25%, compared to not using it. Parking your car in the shade will allow your AC to work less hard to keep you cool.

It might seem obvious, but carpooling can always save you money. Not only does it help you save, it also helps reduce traffic congestion.

And last but certainly not least, which day of the week you get your gas on will impact how much you pay. Gas experts found gas prices tend to rise at the start of the week until they reach their most expensive point on the weekend – especially on Friday and Saturday.

For more useful tips and to keep up-to-date with how much fuel costs in your area, visit gasprices.aaa.com.