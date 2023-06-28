HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is offering safety tips to help families protect themselves against the risks of electric shock drowning in pools and at marinas.

NFPA says while most people are unaware of electrical dangers posed in water environments such as electric shock drowning (ESD), each year people are injured or killed from these hazards. NFPA says ESD can occur when improperly installed or maintained electrical systems within marinas or boat electrical systems result in electrical current in the water, which can then pass through a person’s body, causing a level of paralysis that can cause serious injury or drowning.

NFPA gives the following as tips for swimmers, boat and pool owners:

Swimmers

Never swim near a marina, dock, or boatyard.

While in a pool or hot tub look out for underwater lights that are not working properly, flicker, or work intermittently.

If anyone feels a tingling sensation while in a pool, they should immediately stop swimming in the direction they are heading. Try and swim in a direction where the person did not feel the tingling. Exit the water as quickly as possible; avoid using metal ladders or rails. Touching metal may increase the risk of shock.

Boat owners

Avoid entering the water when launching or loading a boat. These areas can contain stray electrical currents in the water, possibly leading to electric shock drowning or injury from shock, including death.

Each year, have the boat’s electrical system inspected by a qualified marine electrician to be sure it meets the required codes of the area, including those set by the American Boat and Yacht Council. Make the necessary repairs, if recommended. Follow the same steps after any major storm that affects the boat.

Check with the marina owner about the marina’s electrical system and whether it has recently been inspected to meet the required codes of the area, including this electrical code.

Have ground fault circuit protection (GFCI and GFPE) installed on circuits supplying the boat; use only portable GFCIs or shore power cords (including “Y” adapters) that bear the proper listing mark for marine applications when using electricity near water. Test GFCIs monthly.

Never modify the electrical system on a boat or shore power to make something work. The code-required safety mechanisms in place are intended to alert people if something is wrong with the boat and with shore power. Find a licensed, qualified professional to help determine the cause of the problem.

Pool owners

If anyone is putting in a new pool or hot tub, they should make sure the wiring is performed by an electrician experienced in the special safety requirements for these types of installations and that the completed work is inspected by the authority having jurisdiction (AHJ).

Have a qualified electrician periodically inspect and — where necessary — replace or upgrade the electrical devices or equipment that keep the pool or hot tub electrically safe. Have the electrician show the customer how to turn off all power in case of an emergency.

If there are overhead electrical lines, make sure they have proper clearance over the pool and other structures, such as a diving board. If anyone has any doubts, they should contact a qualified electrician or the local utility company to make sure power lines are a safe distance away.

Lorraine Carli, NFPA vice president of Outreach & Advocacy, says, “Because ESD is not well known, NFPA continues to raise awareness about the presence of electrical hazards in water to help prevent deaths and injuries from happening in pools and waterways. Never swim near a marina, dock, or boatyard, and have a qualified electrician inspect your boat, swimming pool equipment, hot tub, and spa before engaging in any water activities to ensure all life-saving measures and protection systems are functioning properly.”

NFPA has resources for swimmers, boat and pool owners, including videos, tip sheets, and checklists, that can be downloaded and shared here.