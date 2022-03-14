WASHINGTON (WEHT) — Even though the nationwide tobacco age was raised to 21 in 2019, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration has failed to issue the needed guidance to enforce that change. Now, U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Tim Kaine are pushing for the FDA to make that needed change.

“There have already been significant delays in the rulemaking process and limited communication about these delays, resulting in a lack of clarity on enforcement. We urge the FDA to act swiftly to issue a final rule and to increase transparency around enforcement of Tobacco 21,” the senators wrote in a letter to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf.

Sen. McConnell and Kaine successfully worked together to pass that bill several years ago. Both say they hope the FDA soon makes official enforcement of their legislation.

“We are concerned about the impact that the delay in issuing the final rule has had on enforcement of Tobacco 21. The Tobacco 21 legislation, if properly enforced, is an important tool to reduce the number of children in our country who attempt to access an age-restricted product, which if accessed, may lead to addiction to tobacco and nicotine products. However, without updated sales compliance regulations from the FDA, Congress cannot ensure retailers are abiding by the law,” they continued.

The senators requested that the FDA respond within 2 weeks with information as to when a final rule will be issued to update regulations. Additionally, they’re wanting to know how the FDA plans to complete compliance checks to ensure the rule is enforced.

The National Youth Tobacco Survey found that more than 2 million US teens say they use e-cigarettes. A quarter of those teens said they use e-cigarettes on a daily basis. You can read the full letter sent to the FDA here.

If you’d like to quit smoking, it’s never too late. The CDC gives helpful advice on how to start your quitting journey today.