NATIONAL (WEHT) – If you’re among the very few who missed out on seeing the top gun sequel on the big screen, you’re getting another chance to do that.

“Top Gun: Maverick” is coming back to theaters for two weeks, starting this Friday. Paramount says it wanted to give fans another opportunity to enjoy the experience in theaters again. “Maverick” is already the biggest movie of the year, making $716 million domestically, and nearly “one point five” billion dollars worldwide.

After it’s done at theaters again, it will then head over to the Paramount Plus streaming service on December 22.