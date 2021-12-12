Town in Tennessee exposed to tornado

HENDERSONVILLE, Tn (WEHT) – Communities in Tennessee were also hit by the storm.

Mike Carlson has lived in Hendersonville for more than thirty years with his wife Thelma. He says the damage is unlike anything he’s ever seen. “Just scary. This was the first time I’ve been through any damage like this myself but I feel for the people, especially Mayfield, Kentucky. Tore my heart up reading about that earlier that night and went to bed and like I said, didn’t know (we) were going to be part of it too. So it doesn’t matter where you’re at, it can get you anywhere.”

No one lost their lives in Hendersonville, but that’s not the case everywhere. At least four people died in Tennessee.