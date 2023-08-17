Trader Joe’s Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds are being recalled (Photo courtesy of Trader Joe’s ).

(KRON) — Trader Joe’s is recalling a product named “Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds,” the grocery chain announced Thursday. Boxes with “Best If Used By” dates between 03/01/24 and 03/05/24 may contain metal.

There have been no injuries reported to date, Trader Joe’s said. All potentially affected products have been removed from the shelves and destroyed.

Trader Joe’s advises anyone who purchased or received donations of this product to not eat it. “We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund,” the company wrote.

Last month, Trader Joe’s recalled two cookie products.