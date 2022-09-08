TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96. News of the queen’s passing has lead to an outpouring of support from lawmakers in the United States including the Tri-State. Eyewitness News will compile our Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky lawmakers’ statements issued on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on this page.

Illinois

Governor JB Pritzker posted the following message on Twitter following the queen’s death:

I join the world in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II. For over seven decades she led with grace and was an inspiration for many. MK and I send our deepest condolences to her loved ones at this time. Governor JB Pritzker

Indiana

Senator Todd Young posted his condolences on Twitter saying the world lost a towering figure:

“The special relationship between our nations was preserved for decades in large part through the Queen’s friendship and leadership. My heart goes out to the @RoyalFamily and the British people as they grieve her loss. Senator Todd Young

Kentucky

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell issued the following statement following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II:

Today all Americans stand with our great friends across the Atlantic in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Elaine and I extend our deepest sympathies to the Royal Family and to the many millions of people across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and the entire world who have drawn reassurance and inspiration from her historic reign, sterling character, and shining example. For 70 long years, from the aftermath of World War II well into the 21st century, across 15 different Prime Ministers, through great triumphs and great challenges, the Queen’s steady leadership safeguarded the land she loved. Despite spending nearly three quarters of a century as one of the most famous and admired individuals on the planet, the Queen made sure her reign was never really about herself — not her fame, not her feelings, not her personal wants or needs. She guided venerable institutions through modern times using timeless virtues like duty, dignity, and sacrifice. She offered our contemporary world a living master class it needed badly. The decades of Her Majesty’s reign saw an intense deepening of the special relationship and close bond between the United States and the United Kingdom. The Queen who met sitting President Harry S. Truman as a 25-year-old princess and met a dozen more of our Presidents during her reign presided over an historic strengthening of our nations’ alliance that has changed the course of world history for the better. “The British people’s loss is the entire world’s loss. We Americans join our friends in prayer, in grief, and in gratitude for such a remarkable leader and such a successful reign. Mitch McConnell

Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon offered his support in the following statement: