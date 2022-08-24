TRI-STATE (WEHT) – On Wednesday, President Biden announced his plan for thousands of dollars in student loan cancellations for individuals who earn less than $125,000 a year. Across the Tri-State, lawmakers are issuing statements in response to the president’s plan.
Kentucky
U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell issued the following statement on Wednesday regarding “student loan socialism”:
Washington Democrats have found yet another way to make inflation even worse, reward far-left activists, and achieve nothing for millions of working American families who can barely tread water.
President Biden’s student loan socialism is a slap in the face to every family who sacrificed to save for college, every graduate who paid their debt, and every American who chose a certain career path or volunteered to serve in our Armed Forces in order to avoid taking on debt. This policy is astonishingly unfair.
The median American with student loans already has a significantly higher income than the median American overall. Experts who studied similar past proposals found that the overwhelming benefit of student loan socialism flows to higher-earning Americans. Democrats specifically wrote this policy to make sure that people earning six figures would benefit.
President Biden’s inflation is crushing working families, and his answer is to give away even more government money to elites with higher salaries. Democrats are literally using working Americans’ money to try to buy themselves some enthusiasm from their political base.
This is cynical and outrageous but perfectly in character for these Democrats. Just a few weeks ago, every Senate Democrat voted to tax American manufacturing, ignore inflation, and spend hundreds of billions of dollars on things like electric car charging stations, ‘environmental justice’ grants, and 87,000 new IRS agents.
This is the one consistent thread that connects Democrats’ policies: Taking money and purchasing power away from working families and redistributing it to their favored friends.U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell
Indiana
U.S. Congressman Larry Bucshon, M.D. issued the following statement on President Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness plan.
“Like last week’s inflation-inducing reconciliation legislation, President Biden’s plan to forgive student debt comes at a cost that will prove detrimental to the American people. As much as 70% of the debt that will be forgiven belongs to our nation’s top income-earners. But all taxpayers—those who chose to attend an institute of higher education that required them to take out student loans, and those who did not—will suffer as hundreds of billions of dollars are added to the national debt. It is unfair to make those who have never gone to college, or who took out loans and paid them back, pay for others’ student loans through the resulting increases in the cost of living,” said Dr. Bucshon. “This is just another foolish attempt by President Biden to gain popularity at the expense of everyday Americans.”
President Biden’s plan to forgive thousands of dollars in federal student loan debt and extend the student loan repayment period into next year will cost American taxpayers billions of dollars. According to the Penn Wharton Budget Model, a one-time maximum debt forgiveness of $10,000 for borrowers who make less than $125,000 will cost around $300 billion.Congressman Larry Bucshon, M.D.
Senator Mike Braun released the following statement in response to President Biden’s plans:
President Biden isn’t ‘canceling’ debt, he’s shifting it onto everyone, including the majority of Americans who chose not to get a degree. This will make inflation worse, and we should focus on getting more value out of colleges rather than giving them another reason to hike prices.Senator Mike Braun
Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer released a statement calling the announcement a plan to transfer billions in debt onto the working class:
This isn’t a massive debt cancellation, but a massive debt transfer onto the backs of working class Hoosiers and Americans alike.
It’s inflationary. It’s expensive. It’s likely unconstitutional. But above all else, it’s simply wrong.Indiana Republican Chairman Kyle Hupfer
Illinois
U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin released the following statement after the president’s announcement:
Tens of millions of Americans are plagued by student loan debt in pursuit of a quality education. Today’s announcement by President Biden is a crucial step to enable low- and middle-income borrowers—especially communities of color—to eliminate their debt so they can buy a home, start a business, save for emergencies, and fully participate in our economy. President Biden and Congressional Democrats are delivering on our promises and focused on lifting up working families and the economy.”U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin
Attorney General Kwame Raoul, who called on President Biden to cancel federal student loan debt in May, issued the following statement on Wednesday:
Higher education should be within reach for all Illinoisans without the fear that they will be saddled with lifelong debt. The administration’s announcement today is a clear acknowledgment of the burden student loan debt imposes, and a response to repayment and forgiveness programs that have been historically and systemically flawed.
While long-term reforms to the student loan system in this country are desperately needed, I commend the Biden administration for offering some immediate relief to millions of student loan borrowers.Attorney General Kwame Raoul