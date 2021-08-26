Tri-State lawmakers respond to Kabul airport attack

(WEHT) – Lawmakers from the Tri-State are releasing statements on the attack at the airport in Kabul that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and 60 Afghans.
INDIANA
“Today’s attacks on the Kabul airport are an egregious act of violence. My heart breaks for all the Americans and Afghans who lost their lives or were injured at the hands of terrorists, and my deepest condolences are with the families, friends, and loved ones of those who we have lost today.
“To the brave men and women in uniform who are selflessly serving our country in Kabul, I thank you. It is because of your sacrifice that countless lives have been saved and that we are still able to get Americans to safety. America’s top priority now should be to get all Americans safely back on U.S. soil.”Indiana Congressman Larry Bucshon
“The calamitous withdraw from Afghanistan has now resulted in the tragic death of at least 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians. Joe Biden said the buck stops with him, but today’s events are a result of his incompetence and decision to trust the Taliban to protect our troops. Our troops and allies in Afghanistan deserve real leadership and a commitment from our commander in chief to get all citizens and allies safely out on our terms, not the terms dictated by the Taliban.”Indiana Senator Mike Braun
“My heart goes out to those Marines and service members who made the ultimate sacrifice today and to their families who joined the ranks of other Gold Star family members. Every American patriot grieves as we witness this tragically avoidable crisis unfolding in real time.
“These brave service members were doing their absolute best to safeguard the evacuation of Americans and innocent Afghan allies. Tragically, their heroic response was hamstrung by President Joe Biden and his administration, who have failed them at every turn. The American people cannot and should not accept these errors of judgment from their Commander in Chief.
“The Biden administration had months to plan our exit from Afghanistan and to methodically implement an exit strategy. Any plan should have made allowances for worst case scenarios. They should not have been constrained by arbitrary timelines. And under no circumstances should we have rushed to pull troops out before American and allied civilians were identified and ushered to safety.
“It is time for a deep accounting of what has gone wrong to ensure an operation like this never occurs again. Accountability cannot be deflected. We all deserve answers and we must receive them in short order.
“Tonight, we can take a measure of comfort in the knowledge that our fallen heroes are in God’s arms. We pray for the wounded, grieving families, and the safe return of those still in harm’s way. And we pray that all of our leaders will be granted wisdom and discernment in coming days.”Indiana Senator Todd Young
KENTUCKY
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags to be flown at half-staff.
“It is sickening and enraging to hear that at least 12 United States servicemembers have been killed and more have been injured at the hands of terrorists in Kabul.
“Americans’ hearts are breaking for our servicemembers and diplomats. They are doing heroic work to rescue American citizens and Afghan partners in the predictably chaotic wake of the President’s decision to withdraw. I am praying for the families of these fallen Americans, for their injured comrades, and for all our personnel in harm’s way.
“Our sympathies are also with the families of the innocent Afghans whom the terrorists killed today, and all the vulnerable Afghans who are risking everything in desperate efforts to escape the Taliban’s impending rule. Our partners in a long fight against terror deserve better than the dark fate that will await them after the last military aircraft has departed.
“Terrible things happen when terrorists are allowed to operate freely. This murderous attack offers the clearest possible reminder that terrorists will not stop fighting the United States just because our politicians grow tired of fighting them. I remain concerned that terrorists worldwide will be emboldened by our retreat, by this attack, and by the establishment of a radical Islamic terror state in Afghanistan. We need to redouble our global efforts to confront these barbarian enemies who want to kill Americans and attack our homeland.”U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell