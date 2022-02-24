(WEHT) – Lawmakers from the Tri-State are releasing statements regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Here’s what lawmakers are saying in each state.

Indiana

Young

U.S. Senator Todd Young, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued the following statement:

“Vladimir Putin is attacking the democratic, rules-based order that has benefitted countless Americans and millions around the globe since World War II. The United States must stand with the Ukrainian people by immediately providing additional assistance, including military equipment and lethal aid.

“American strength and leadership in this moment is critical. The weak response from the United States following Russia’s previous invasions of Georgia and Crimea left Putin undeterred in his perverse ambition of rebuilding the Soviet Union.

“In the face of Russian aggression in Ukraine, the United States must be united and resolute. Sanctions announced earlier this week by President Biden are a positive step, as are ongoing efforts to rally our NATO allies. We should immediately impose the strongest possible economic sanctions to make Putin a global outcast. We must cut off Russia from SWIFT and freeze the life of luxury enjoyed by Putin and his oligarchs.

“Leaders of the free world must awaken to the challenges that come with the return of great power conflict and a multipolar world. With Russia and China content to chart their own paths, despite the costs, we must examine what credible deterrence means – both for Putin in Moscow and Xi in Beijing. The goal should not be preparing for the next response, but to deter attacks in the first place.

“The stakes extend beyond Europe, as China is watching us and clearly has the same ambitions for Taiwan. It is essential that America sends an unequivocal message: invading sovereign, democratic nations will never be tolerated.” Senator Todd Young

Bucshon

Congressman Larry Bucshon released the following statement:

“Last night, Vladimir Putin ordered the military forces of the Russian Federation to begin an attack on the people of Ukraine without provocation and without honor. Russia’s actions are a savage violation of international law that have put countless innocent lives at risk. The United States and our allies must stand firm and protect the freedom and sovereignty of Ukraine, and Putin’s actions must be met with swift and severe consequences.” Congressman Larry Bucshon

Illinois

Congresswoman Mary Miller released the following statement: