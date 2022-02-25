(WEHT) – Lawmakers across the Tri-State are making statements after President Biden nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. Here’s what’s being said in each state:

Indiana

Senator Mike Braun released the following statement on President Biden’s nomination:

As I have said, I will consider President Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court based on if he or she has demonstrated respect for our Constitution rather than a desire to legislate from the bench, and I look forward to examining Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s record with a level of respect that was denied other recent Court nominees. Senator Mike Braun

Senator Braun previously voted against Judge Jackson to serve as a U.S. Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit in June 2021.

Kentucky

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell issued the following statement on Friday regarding Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson:

I congratulate Judge Jackson on her nomination. I look forward to meeting with her in person and studying her record, legal views, and judicial philosophy. Senate Republicans believe the Court and the country deserve better than Senate Democrats’ routine of baseless smears and shameless distortions. The Senate must conduct a rigorous, exhaustive review of Judge Jackson’s nomination as befits a lifetime appointment to our highest Court. This is especially crucial as American families face major crises that connect directly to our legal system, such as skyrocketing violent crime and open borders. I voted against confirming Judge Jackson to her current position less than a year ago. Since then, I understand that she has published a total of two opinions, both in the last few weeks, and that one of her prior rulings was just reversed by a unanimous panel of her present colleagues on the D.C. Circuit. I also understand Judge Jackson was the favored choice of far-left dark-money groups that have spent years attacking the legitimacy and structure of the Court itself. With that said, I look forward to carefully reviewing Judge Jackson’s nomination during the vigorous and thorough Senate process that the American people deserve. U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell

Illinois

Governor JB Pritzker tweeted the following statement on Judge Jackson on Friday: