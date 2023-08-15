HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants were indicted in Georgia on Monday for their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. The indictment is the fourth criminal case against the former president in the last five months.

Here’s what lawmakers from around the Tri-State are saying about the president’s newest indictment:

Illinois

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, leads a hearing about the rise in threats toward elected leaders and election workers, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

In America, every person indicted or accused of a crime is entitled to a presumption of innocence and the full spectrum of rights under due process. Former President Donald J. Trump deserves no less. But this is not routine political fare or just another day in American politics as former President Trump would have us believe. Donald Trump stands accused of some of the most serious charges ever leveled against an American public figure. Former President Trump is accused of concealing top secret intelligence documents; destroying evidence; provoking a mob to storm the Capitol building and subvert the counting of votes in a Presidential election; and attempting to overturn the legally cast votes of American citizens. In the history of wrongdoing, both alleged and proven, few—if any—crimes by a public official reach this level of wrongdoing. Speculation on the impact of these sobering events on the current election process is dwarfed by the genuine concern every American should share on the impact this moment in history will have on the survival of our republic. U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin

Indiana

Another week, another attempt by President Biden and his party’s prosecutors to put their leading political rival behind bars and interfere with the 2024 presidential election. President Biden’s weaponization of the justice system will cause irreversible damage to our nation and divide us further. Indiana Senator Mike Braun

FILE – Then-Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill arrives for a hearing at the state Supreme Court in the Statehouse, on Oct. 23, 2019, in Indianapolis. A lawyer for women who say Hill, Indiana’s former attorney general, drunkenly groped them argued Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, that a federal appeals court should allow their lawsuit against the state over his actions to go forward on the grounds that they were state employees. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy File)

Democrat District Attorneys across America have their marching orders. Find something, create something, anything at all to nail Trump or lose your Soros-funded re-election. You don’t decide someone is guilty and work backward to prove it. You’re supposed to follow the facts, something our friends on the left seem to forget. From my years as a Prosecutor to my time as Indiana’s Attorney General, I fought for the equal distribution of justice. Hoosiers are tired of the political games and want an end to the corrupt prosecution of political opponents. I want President Trump to know this:

Hoosiers stand behind him, and we will fight like hell to defend free speech and the integrity of our justice system from prosecutors who are out for revenge. Former Indiana Attorney General and Republican candidate for Governor Curtis Hill

The Associated Press contributed to this article.