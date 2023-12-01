HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – In a historic vote Friday morning, George Santos (R-NY), was expelled from Congress in a 311-114 vote.

While 112 Republicans voted against the expulsion, the majority of Tri-State representatives voted in favor of expulsion: Larry Bucshon (IN-8th District), James Comer (KY-1st District) and Brett Guthrie (KY-2nd District).

Mike Bost (IL-12th District) was the only Tri-State representative to vote against the expulsion.

Santos is the sixth House member to be expelled from Congress in its history and the first in more than 20 years.