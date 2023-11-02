HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Following their decisions to vote for House Resolution 6126, the Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, Republican Representatives Brett Guthrie (KY-02) and Dr. Larry Bucshon (IN-08) released statements confirming their support to provide defense funding for Israel following last month’s attack by Hamas terrorists.

“House Republicans will continue to stand with our long-time Israeli allies and ensure that they can effectively protect themselves against these terrorists,” says Guthrie. “The additional funds we voted to authorize today will bolster Israel’s Iron Dome capabilities and ultimately help to strengthen our closest ally in the Middle East.”

Dr. Bucshon is a cosponsor of the resolution. “I was proud to join my colleagues in voting to provide critical financial support to our key ally and friend, Israel, during their extreme hour of need,” he says. “The United States has an obligation to offer more than rhetorical solidarity as Israel actively defends herself from terrorism…House Republicans are committed to supporting Israel, emphasizing peace through strength, while ensuring we do not provide this critical support for Israel today at the expense of the futures of our children and grandchildren tomorrow.”

The resolution passed in the House earlier today in a 226-196 vote. All but two Republican members of the House voted in favor of the bill, with twelve Democrats joining them in support. The bill now heads to the Senate.