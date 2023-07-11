(The Hill) – Former President Trump slipped behind President Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, according to a new Morning Consult poll.

While 43 percent of registered voters in the poll said they would support the sitting president in a 2024 rematch, 42 percent said they would back the former president. Another 10 percent said they would support someone else, while 5 percent remained unsure, the poll found.

Biden is also leading Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is considered Trump’s biggest competition for the Republican nomination, by 5 points in the hypothetical matchup. While the president maintained 43 percent support among registered voters, DeSantis garnered 38 percent support, according to the poll.

Trump remains the clear frontrunner in the race for the Republican nomination, with 56 percent of potential GOP primary voters saying they would back the former president. DeSantis sits in a distant second, with 17 percent support, the poll found.

Conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy pulled into third among the packed field of Republican candidates, with 8 percent support, while former Vice President Mike Pence fell into fourth, with 7 percent.

Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie all garnered 3 percent support, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson received 1 percent, according to the poll.

The Morning Consult general election poll was conducted July 7-9 with 5,000 registered voters and had a margin of error of 1 percentage point.

The Republican primary poll was also conducted July 7-9, surveying 3,616 potential GOP primary voters with a margin of error of 1-2 percentage points.